Bursa Malaysia stays higher at mid-morning

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) expanded 6.81 points to 1,585.26 from Friday's close of 1,578.45.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 ― Bursa Malaysia remained firmer at mid-morning today, supported by persistent buying in heavyweight stocks, led by the financial counters.

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) expanded 6.81 points to 1,585.26 from Friday's close of 1,578.45.

The index opened 2.99 points higher at 1,581.44.

Market breadth was positive with gainers surpassing losers 477 to 449, while 400 counters were unchanged, 814 untraded and 10 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 3.12 billion shares worth RM1.78 billion.

Of financial counters, CIMB bagged nine sen to RM4.54, Public Bank gained three sen to RM4.23, Maybank and HLB rose four sen each to RM8.21 and RM18.58, respectively, HLFG increased 20 sen to RM18.06, and RHB improved five sen to RM5.46.

On heavyweight counters, PetChem soared 11 sen to RM8.19, TNB appreciated nine sen to RM10.02, IHH gained 10 sen to RM5.40, while Press Metal declined three sen to RM5.18.

As for actives, Serba Dinamik lost 12.5 sen to 64 sen, while Dagang Nexchange rose five sen to 86 sen, Hibiscus improved 5.5 sen to 71 sen, and MMC bagged 13 sen to RM1.82.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 60.0 points stronger at 11,577.80, the FBMT 100 Index increased 57.14 points to 11,262.72, the FBM Emas Shariah Index advanced 31.21 points to 12,759.51, the FBM ACE depreciated 37.78 points to 7,762.52, and the FBM 70 earned 110.40 points to 15,050.31.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index expanded 114.62 points to 15,259.30, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 1.07 point to 194.45, and the Plantation Index rose 43.25 points to 6,813.05. ― Bernama