ShopeePay eWallet appears to be inaccessible during 6.6 online sale

Shopee users in Malaysia are struggling to make payments during the ongoing 6.6 online sale. — SoyaCincau pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — It appears that Shopee users in Malaysia are struggling to make payments during the ongoing 6.6 online sale. Many had complained online that the built-in ShopeePay eWallet is inaccessible since midnight.

On the home screen, the ShopeePay balance doesn’t seem to show all the time and when you try to checkout, most users are shown an error message saying that ShopeePay is currently under maintenance.

There are some users who couldn’t even see the Shopee payment option at all on the checkout screen. Obviously, this has caused a lot of frustration especially for shoppers that have topped up their funds in advance in anticipation of the big sale. Some promos and free shipping vouchers are only applicable if it is paid via ShopeePay.

Wth... did shopee seriously remove shopeepay from payment method???? pic.twitter.com/qd0qwFwJ4A — ⚡ (@freemovingyana) June 5, 2021

ShopeePay is currently trending on Twitter with over 43,000 tweets at the time of writing.

According to Shopee Malaysia, their servers are currently experiencing some technical issues which affect ShopeePay. Their technical team is currently working on solving the problem as soon as possible. — SoyaCincau