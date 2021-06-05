MBSB Bank approves more than 76,000 financial relief applications

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — MBSB Bank Bhd has approved 76,139 financial relief applications, including restructuring and rescheduling facilities for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) nationwide, with a gross balance of RM9.13 billion as of May 31.

The Malaysia Building Society Bhd subsidiary said it is ready to assist individual and business customers as the recent implementation of movement control order (MCO) 3.0 might prolong the financial distress of those affected.

“We acknowledge that the implementation of the MCO 3.0 has affected some of our customers. We are dedicated to support them during these challenging times and we will ensure assistance can be applied in a simplified manner,” it said in a statement today.

The bank said this is in line with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s recent announcement that groups affected by job loss should be given the option to obtain a three-month moratorium or a reduction in monthly instalment amount.

MBSB said Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH) or Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat (BPR) recipients are eligible to receive a three-month moratorium or 50 per cent reduced monthly payment for six months while microenterprises and locked-down SMEs may apply for the same assistance.

It said customers who have experienced a reduction in their monthly income could also opt for the reduction in monthly payments according to their income reduction for six months.

“MBSB Bank is also providing assistance to its customers from the Middle 40 per cent (M40) and Top 20 per cent (T20) income groups if they have been unemployed in 2020 or in 2021.

“They can also apply for the three-month moratorium or 50 per cent reduced monthly payments for six months,” it said.

The bank advised customers to contact its customer service centre at 03-2096 3000 while microenterprises and SMEs are encouraged to contact its relationship managers for a comprehensive consultation on their financial standing.

Alternatively, they can visit MBSB Bank’s website (www.mbsbbank.com). — Bernama