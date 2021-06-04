Ringgit ends lower against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — The ringgit weakened further against the US dollar on Friday due to increased appetite for the greenback, boosted by the United States’ (US) encouraging economic data, said a dealer.
At 6pm, the local note went down to 4.1275/1285 against the US dollar from Thursday’s close of 4.1235/1250.
A dealer said the market would be monitoring the US employment rate and the US non-farm payroll to be released later today for a clearer gauge on the ringgit/US dollar movement.
Meanwhile, the local note was traded higher against a basket of major currencies.
The ringgit appreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.1076/1086 from Thursday’s 3.1154/1167, and strengthened vis-a-vis the euro to 5.0013/0025 from 5.0323/0342 yesterday.
The domestic unit advanced against the yen to 3.7482/7494 from 3.7603/7620 yesterday and rose against the British pound to 5.8313/8327 from 5.8533/8559 previously. — Bernama