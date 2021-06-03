Ringgit ends slightly higher against US dollar

A money changer counts ringgit at a shop in Putrajaya, outside Kuala Lumpur, October 26, 2007. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — The ringgit ended slightly higher against the US dollar today on the back of the firmer oil price which rose to above US$71 per barrel.

At the time of writing, Brent crude increased 0.14 per cent to US$71.45 per barrel.

At 6pm, the local note went up to 4.1235/1250 against the greenback from yesterday’s close of 4.1240/1250.

A dealer said market participants had mostly priced-in the full lockdown enforced nationwide, and the government had also being upfront about the different stages it was taking to curb the Covid-19 infections.

He said the successful implementation of the containment measures would shore up confidence in the domestic unit.

Meanwhile, the local note traded lower against a basket of major currencies.

The ringgit stood at 3.1154/1167 against the Singapore dollar from 3.1153/1163 yesterday, and fell vis-a-vis the euro to 5.0323/0342 from 5.0226/0238 yesterday.

The domestic unit eased against the yen to 3.7603/7620 from 3.7565/7579 yesterday and depreciated against the British pound to 5.8533/8559 from 5.8322/8336 previously. — Bernama