Bursa Malaysia stays lower at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia stayed lower at mid-afternoon on continued selling in healthcare-related stocks.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Bursa Malaysia stayed lower at mid-afternoon on continued selling in healthcare-related stocks, led by Top Glove.

Top Glove fell 12 sen to RM4.98, Hartalega lost 27 sen to RM8.65, IHH dropped five sen to RM5.36 and Supermax shed nine sen to RM4.01.

At 3.13 pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) contracted 10.06 points, or 0.63 per cent, to 1,587.88 from Wednesday’s close of 1,597.94.

The market barometer opened 1.14 points higher at 1,599.08.

Market breadth was negative with losers leading gainers 561 to 468, while 396 counters were unchanged, 717 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 5.21 billion units worth RM2.53 billion.

Top losers included MPI which erased 56 sen to RM38.94, Time Dotcom which lost 40 sen to RM14.00 and F&N which shed 32 sen to RM27.06.

Top gainers included Computer Forms which soared 84 sen to RM3.64, Choo Bee Metal which added 14 sen to RM2.34 and KLK which bagged 12 sen to RM22.00.

Of the actives, Greenyield rose 4.5 sen to 31.5 sen, Serba Dinamik fell one sen to 81.5 sen and Focus Dynamics was half-a-sen lower at 4.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index dropped 55.68 points to 11,571.19 and the FBMT 100 Index lost 59.23 points to 11,263.53.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index eased 65.89 points to 12,791.18, while the FBM 70 decreased 31.71 points to 14,982.17, and the FBM ACE contracted 29.82 points to 7,765.11.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index slipped 52.62 points to 15,196.78, the Plantation Index decreased 10.90 points to 6,841.50, and the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.61 of-a-point to 192.93. — Bernama