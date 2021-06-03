Abdul Kadier ups stake in Serba Dinamik to 16.17pc

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd’s non-independent non-executive director Datuk Abdul Kadier Sahib has increased his shareholdings in the company to 599.9 million shares, which is equivalent to a 16.17 per cent stake.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the company said Abdul Kadier acquired three million shares on the open market today after purchasing five million shares yesterday.

In a statement earlier today, Serba Dinamik said the company had appointed an independent firm to assess the veracity and accuracy of matters raised by its external auditor and to report the results of the assessment to an established independent committee.

The group said the committee will have no representation from the management to ensure its independence.

On May 28, Abdul Kadier, who is also the second largest shareholder in Serba Dinamik, had proposed the removal of KPMG PLT as the company’s external auditor.

In its audit, KPMG PLT had flagged certain sales transactions, receivables, and payables to the tune of over RM3 billion.

On June 2, Abdul Kadier withdrew a notice calling for an extraordinary general meeting to replace KPMG as the company’s external auditor and the proposed nomination of BDO PLT as the new auditor.

The withdrawal was made after due consideration, based on concerns raised by the shareholders and stakeholders that have been supporting the company.

Serba Dinamik said the board of directors accepted the withdrawal notice and in view of the development, declared the matter closed.

On another development, the group’s chief executive officer and largest shareholder, Datuk Dr Mohd Abdul Karim Abdullah, has bought 5.0 million shares on the open market on Monday, raising his stake to just above one billion shares, or 27.07 per cent. — Bernama