Bursa Malaysia ends morning session higher by 11.24 points

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session in positive territory as investors revisited the local equity market after full lockdown fears ease.

At 12.30pm, benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) climbed 11.24 points, or 0.72 per cent to 1,573.41 from 1,562.17 at last Friday’s close.

The index opened 1.61 points firmer at 1,563.78 and hovered between 1,563.57 and 1,576.96 throughout the morning session.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 829 to 245, while 318 counters were unchanged, 810 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 3.75 billion units worth RM1.78 billion.

A dealer said investors had reacted positively to the government’s decision to implement a tighter movement control order 3.0 (MCO 3.0) starting May 25, rather than a total lockdown that was widely speculated earlier.

“The improved sentiment lifted the local equity higher today,” he said.

On Saturday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced additional restrictions to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of MCO 3.0, namely the work-from-home (WFH) directive and limiting business operating hours for the entire Peninsula and Labuan, effective May 25.

He said the move was aimed at reducing the people’s movement, thus preventing a more serious spread of Covid-19.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank leapt 11 sen to RM8.35, Press Metal Aluminium accumulated 14 sen to RM5.14, Sime Darby Plantation garnered 16 sen to RM4.59, while Axiata and IHH bagged 10 sen each to RM3.50 and RM5.30, respectively.

Top gainers were MPI which rose 90 sen to RM36.26, Choo Bee Metal which advanced 49 sen to RM2.13, as well as Panamy which was 42 sen firmer at RM31.60, while Pharmaniaga strengthened 41 sen to RM4.44 and UWC was 34 sen higher at RM5.29.

Of the actives, Privasia Technology gained 8.5 sen to 26 sen, Eka Noodle added 2.5 sen to 4.5 sen, Kanger ticked up half-a-sen to nine sen, MPay perked 2.5 sen to 21 sen, while Focus Dynamics was unchanged at 6.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index jumped 109.51 points to 11,445.54 and the FBMT 100 Index increased 97.05 points to 11,139.27.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 132.39 points to 12,740.42, the FBM ACE surged 181.63 points to 7,806.50 and the FBM 70 expanded 196.22 points to 14,732.88.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index firmed by 106.27 points to 14,874.27, the Plantation Index went up 59.47 points to 6,958.99 and the Industrial Products and Services Index ticked up 3.50 points to 190.80. — Bernama