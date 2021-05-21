Bursa Malaysia ends broadly lower

A view of the bursa stock market exchange board in RHB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur May 14, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — Bursa Malaysia ended trading today broadly lower for the third consecutive session as sentiment remained weak over the development of the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the close, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 13.15 points to 1,562.17 compared with Thursday’s close of 1,575.32.

The market bellwether, which opened 5.89 points easier at 1,569.43, fluctuated between 1,552.07 and 1,574.70.

Overall market breadth was also negative with losers thumping gainers 881 to 330, while 386 counters were unchanged, 615 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Total volume rose to 7.53 billion units worth RM4.07 billion from Thursday’s close of 6.74 billion units worth RM4.57 billion.

Bursa Malaysia’s heavyweights, TNB was flat at RM9.90, Maybank declined three sen to RM8.24, Public Bank shed five sen to RM4.15, Petronas Chemicals was four sen easier at RM7.90, IHH Healthcare eased eight sen to RM5.20 and Top Glove slid six sen to RM5.31.

Of the actives, Focus Dynamics and LKL International edged up half-a-sen each to 6.5 sen and 40 sen, respectively, Sedania Innovator surged 30 sen to 90.5 sen, MTouche gained 3.5 sen to 43.5 sen and VSolar inched down half-a-sen to two sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 79.44 points weaker at 11,336.03, the FBMT 100 Index shed 80.74 points to 11,042.22, the FBM ACE advanced 22.75 points to 7,624.87, the FBM Emas Shariah Index weakened 98.58 points to 12,608.03, and the FBM 70 gave up 58.57 points to 14,536.66.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index went down 107.66 points to 14,768.0, the Plantation Index was 18.79 points lower at 6,899.52, while the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.53 of-a-point to 187.30.

Main Market volume rose to 4.24 billion shares worth RM3.08 billion from Thursday’s close of 3.68 billion shares worth RM3.27 billion.

Warrants turnover was lower at 336.54 million units worth RM30.90 million from 341.47 million units worth RM35.43 million yesterday.

Volume on the Ace Market rose to 2.95 billion shares worth RM955.16 million from 2.71 billion shares worth RM1.26 billion on Thursday.

Consumer products and services accounted for 768.83 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (1.32 billion), construction (169.74 million), technology (631.56 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (82.20 million), property (387.15 million), plantation (71.20 million), REITs (15.34 million), closed/fund (nil), energy (467.99 million), healthcare (99.49 million), telecommunications and media (94.29 million), transportation and logistics (106.44 million) and utilities (27.91 million). — Bernama