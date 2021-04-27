Petronas collaborates with Microsoft to empower digital transformation

Petronas said its collaboration with Microsoft would focus on the key areas of digital foundation, comprising talents’ upskilling and infrastructure readiness.. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) and Microsoft Corp have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to empower digital transformation across the public and private sectors.

In a statement today, Petronas said the collaboration would focus on the key areas of digital foundation, comprising talents’ upskilling and infrastructure readiness for nation-building.

President and group chief executive officer Tengku Muhammad Taufik Tengku Aziz said the partnership with Microsoft underlines the group’s commitment to nurture a sustainable pipeline of a future-ready workforce equipped to support Malaysia’s digital economy.

“Continuous human capital development will be integral to our ability to operate and compete.

“We look forward to accelerating efforts in upskilling local talents, with a view to creating an inclusive digital future for the benefit of both the people and the nation,” he said.

The MoU was announced during the launch of Microsoft’s ‘Bersama Malaysia’ initiative on April 19.

The initiative supports the nation’s MyDIGITAL goals to transform the country into a regional leader in the digital economy.

Meanwhile, chief digital officer Aadrin Azly said the group was committed to upskilling the workforce both within Petronas and the ecosystem with Microsoft through the Petronas Digital Academy.

“Our vision is to develop a connected system of digital learning that can empower the nation’s workforce,” he said.

The Petronas Digital Academy, to be established in the near future, is expected to cover both digital foundations and technical disciplines for employees as a start. — Bernama