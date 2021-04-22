Bursa Malaysia higher at mid-afternoon on stronger Wall Street performance

All sectoral indices remained in green territory, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) increasing 9.38 points to 1,605.96 as at 3pm. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 ― Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-afternoon as the strengthening Wall Street continued to boost market sentiment.

All sectoral indices remained in green territory, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) increasing 9.38 points to 1,605.96 as at 3pm.

The market bellwether opened 3.31 points higher at 1,599.89, and fluctuated between 1,607.25 and 1,598.19 throughout the session.

Overall market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing losers 528 to 460, while 429 counters were unchanged, 769 untraded and six others suspended.

Total volume stood at 5.28 billion shares worth RM2.96 billion.

Among heavyweights, Top Glove increased 22 sen to RM5.67, Hartalega improved 54 sen to RM10.66, Supermax was 35 sen higher at RM5.89, and IHH added three sen to RM5.38.

Petronas Chemicals expanded 12 sen to RM7.91 and HLFG was 22 sen stronger at RM17.

Among the active counters, Techhna-X rose 1.5 sen to 14.5 sen, Key Asic lost 2.5 sen to 18.5 sen, and Ucrest dropped eight sen to 40.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index recovered 79.34 points to 11,834.46, the FBMT 100 added 73.80 points to 11,484.57, and the FBM 70 surged 126.46 points to 15,636.91.

The FBM Emas Shariah climbed 122.85 points to 13,275.44 and the FBM ACE was 17.76 points better at 8,543.84.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index was 32.53 points higher at 6,850.56, the Financial Services Index gained 15.75 points to 15,027.17, and the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 1.35 points to 196.11. ― Bernama