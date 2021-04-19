MAHB eyes RM1.3b investment to transform Subang Airport as regional hub

SEPANG, April 19 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) is eyeing a total investment of RM1.3 billion for Subang Airport’s (SZB) regeneration development that will transform it from an airport operator to an ecosystem master developer and aviation hub in Asia Pacific.

KLIA Aeropolis Sdn Bhd head Randhill Singh said RM300 million would be needed for the common infrastructures and RM1 billion for building lettable facilities such as hangers, factories, maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO), and workshops.

He said SZB would leverage the same global technology platforms and vendors used in Kuala Lumpur International Airport to have access to global practices and standards ensuring complete synergy in passenger experience with KLIA. — Bernama