Bursa Malaysia slightly lower at mid-afternoon

An investor monitors the stock prices in the gallery of the RHB Investment Bank Bhd headquarters in Kuala Lumpur March 17, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — Bursa Malaysia was slightly lower at mid-afternoon today, dragged down by selling in key heavyweights led by Public Bank.

At 3.11pm, the benchmark FBM KLCI eased 0.85 of-a-point to 1,596.86 from Tuesday’s close of 1,597.71.

Public Bank lost four sen to RM4.19 after 4.26 million shares changing hands, thus dragging the composite index down by 1.468 points.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 502 versus 453, while 837 counters were unchanged, 387 untraded and 10 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 4.26 billion shares worth RM1.97 billion.

Of the heavyweights, Petronas Chemicals rose nine sen to RM7.97, IHH Healthcare added one sen to RM5.40, while Maybank was flat at RM8.32 and Tenaga lost two sen to RM10.18.

Among the active counters, Minda slipped one sen to 16.5 sen, Lambo was flat at two sen, Widad bagged 5.5 sen to 54.5 sen, while Dagang Nexchange added one sen to 83 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index recovered 3.42 points to 11,819.19, the FBM Emas Shariah increased 23.79 points to 13,191.81, the FBM 70 earned 13.67 points to 15,790.84 and the FBM ACE climbed 101.74 points to 9,550.61.

However, the FBMT 100 decreased 1.87 points to 11,466.01.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 1.41 points to 195.17, the Plantation Index advanced 15.62 points to 6,959.64, while the Financial Services Index reduced 58.53 points to 15,099.05. — Bernama