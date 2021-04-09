TCS Group bags infrastructure project worth RM177.19m

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — TCS Group Holdings Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary, TCS Infra Sdn Bhd, has secured an infrastructure project for part of Section 7, Part 2 of 2 of the West Coast Expressway (WCE) worth RM177.19 million.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, TCS said the group had accepted the letter of acceptance from KEB Builders Sdn Bhd for the contract, which is the final section of West Coast Expressway project.

“The scope of the contract comprises of geotechnical, drainage and road works,” it said.

The group said the project was expected to commence in June 2021 and scheduled for completion in 24 months.

“The contract is expected to contribute positively to the future earnings and net assets of TCS,” it said, adding that TCS had intended to fund the contract via internally generated funds and/or borrowings. — Bernama