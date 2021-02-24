TM foresees flat or low single-digit revenue growth for FY21

Managing director and group chief executive officer Imri Mokhtar said the company is not only emphasising growth but also enhancing the customers’ experience, especially Unifi customers. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) expects its revenue to flatten or grow at a low single digit for the financial year ending December 31, 2021 (FY21) with potential growth areas including the Unifi segment, TMOne and TM wholesales.

Managing director and group chief executive officer Imri Mokhtar said the company is not only emphasising growth but also enhancing the customers’ experience, especially Unifi customers.

“We are committed to deliver the best end-to-end experience for our broadband customers. We are looking at more from the customer’s journey.

“From the moment the customer is looking for broadband service for the home or business, we ensure that the infrastructure is available to meet that demand and to the next point of that journey, as when they signed up the service, the time to deliver, installation experience, followed by the use,” he told reporters in a virtual briefing on the group financial performance ended December 31, 2020 today.

Imri said for FY21, the company is expected to allocate 14-18 per cent of revenue for capital expenditure with earnings before interest and tax targeted to be more than RM1.6 billion.

He said these would set TM on a sustainable growth trajectory to create shareholders value and continuously enable a more Digital Malaysia.

“TM reiterates its support for MyDigital — Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint and other government digital and stimulus plans, towards accelerating the socioeconomic recovery and growth at this most critical time,” he said.

He said TM believed that such public and private collaboration would propel the country towards a full-fledged Digital Malaysia by 2030 — a more digital society, digital business and digital government.

“We are excited for the next phase of our journey with the ‘New TM’ Transformation Programme (2021-2023) guided by our compass of Purpose, Customers, Performance and People. Our performance momentum has further strengthened our conviction in the transformation ahead,” he said.

He said TM Group would be at the forefront in this new economy towards improving the quality of life of its customers and supporting nation-building programmes including MyDigital and other stimulus plans.

“We remain confident to bring value for our customers and shareholders in 2021 and beyond,” he added. — Bernama