Bursa Malaysia remains positive at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia remain higher at mid-morning, ahead of the vaccine roll-out.

At 11.16am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 3.28 points to 1,581.91.

The index opened 1.81 points higher at 1,580.44, compared with 1,578.63 at Friday’s close.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 583 to 391, while 421 counters were unchanged, 745 untraded and 11 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 3.02 billion units worth RM1.64 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank added three sen to RM7.89, Public Bank shed one sen to RM4.11, Petronas Chemical improved 22 sen to RM7.57, while Tenaga Nasional increased two sen to RM9.72.

Active counters Dagang Nexchange gained 3.5 sen to 31.5 sen, AT Systemization inched-up half-a-sen to 17 sen, Thrive Property reduced three sen to 22.5 sen and HB Global added 2.5 sen to RM18.5 sen.

Top gainers Seni Jaya jumped 41 sen to RM1.78, while Woodlandor, Knusford and Timberwell added 30 sen each to RM1.01, RM1.02 and 81 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index rose 32.12 points to 11,534.44, the FBMT 100 Index added 26.65 points to 11,256.21 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 15.96 points to 13,078.32.

The FBM 70 advanced 48.56 points to 15,108.38 and the FBM ACE gained 79.34 points to 10,940.57.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index advanced 67.55 points to 14,644.45, the Plantation Index gained 18.08 points to 7,158.79, while the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 2.93 points to 179.48. — Bernama