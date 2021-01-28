EasyJet says quarterly revenues slump almost 90pc on virus hit

EasyJet’s revenues nosedived 88 per cent to £165 million in the three months to December 31 compared with a year earlier. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Jan 28 — British no-frills airline EasyJet said today that revenues collapsed by almost 90 per cent in its first quarter as coronavirus ravaged travel demand, adding second-quarter capacity would be slashed.

Revenues nosedived 88 per cent to £165 million (RM912 million) in the three months to December 31 compared with a year earlier, while capacity in the current second quarter to March will be about 10 per cent below the prior level due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, EasyJet said in a statement. — AFP