KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Wanita chief Fadhlina Sidek has filed a police report over the circulation of an AI-generated video spreading false allegations against her.

Fadhlina, who also serves as Education Minister, expressed regret in a statement today over the video’s content, which she described as malicious.

“The dissemination of the video is malicious in nature and an attempt to tarnish my reputation and destroy my character.

“A police report has been made and I urge the police to carry out an investigation and take action in line with the law,” she said.

She also called on all parties to adopt a firm position on issues of slander, character assassination and sexual harassment targeting women politicians. — Bernama