PUTRAJAYA, June 24 — The Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) is investigating a fatal workplace accident involving an industrial trainee during water tank cleaning works at Menara Saujana Perdana 1 in Sungai Buloh, Selangor, on June 16.

DOSH director-general Hazlina Yon said investigators from the Selangor DOSH office had inspected the site and issued a notice prohibiting any disturbance to the accident site.

“Further investigations are underway, including recording statements from relevant witnesses. If violations of occupational safety and health laws are found, appropriate enforcement action will be taken,” she said in a statement today.

Hazlina said the investigation was being carried out under Sections 15, 17 and 18 of the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994, which stipulate the responsibilities of employers, self-employed persons and relevant parties to ensure the safety, health and welfare of workers and others who may be affected by work activities.

She reminded employers and workers to comply with occupational safety and health requirements, particularly when carrying out work in confined spaces.

“All work activities must be carried out in accordance with established safe work procedures, including obtaining the relevant work permits and ensuring appropriate control measures are implemented before workers are allowed to enter confined spaces,” she said.

Hazlina said employers are responsible for identifying and assessing risks associated with every work activity before it is carried out, especially high-risk work.

She said employers must also ensure that industrial trainees or new workers involved in such activities receive adequate occupational safety and health training and briefings, and are supervised by competent supervisors.

“This is important to ensure that every individual understands the risks involved, complies with established work procedures and performs duties safely to prevent similar incidents from recurring in the future.

“Employers must prioritise the safety and health of all individuals involved in work activities, including vendors and contractors,” she said. — Bernama