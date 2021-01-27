Bursa Malaysia remains higher at mid-afternoon

As at 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 6.42 points to 1,581.73. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 ― Bursa Malaysia has continued its upward momentum at mid-afternoon, driven by consistent buying in selected heavyweights, amidst the weaker sentiment in the regional markets.

As at 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 6.42 points to 1,581.73.

The index opened 9.75 points higher at 1,585.06 compared with yesterday’s close of 1,575.31.

On the broader market, gainers thumped losers 534 to 510, while 459 counters were unchanged, 650 untraded and 61 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 3.56 billion units worth RM2.85 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank, TNB and Petronas Chemicals added 9.0 sen each to RM7.91, RM9.79 and RM6.84, respectively, while Public Bank declined 4.0 sen to RM4.36 and Top Glove went down 2.0 sen to RM6.18.

Of the actives, Iris Corp advanced 2.5 sen to 39.5 sen, JAKS perked 1.5 sen to 69 sen, while AT Systematization and P.A. Resources earned half-a-sen each to 17.5 sen and 19 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index added 56.38 points to 11,455.27, the FBMT 100 Index advanced 54.75 points to 11,193.27, while the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 70.84 points better at 12,903.49.

The FBM 70 jumped 108.32 points to 14,785.72 and the FBM ACE increased 84.60 points to 10,883.20.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index climbed 75.08 points to 14,772.53, the Plantation Index declined 25.53 points to 7,158.82, and the Industrial Products and Services Index earned 0.83 of-a-point to 171.29. ― Bernama