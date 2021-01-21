UK’s Daily Mail publisher posts 15pc drop in quarterly revenue

LONDON, Jan 21 — The publisher of Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper said that group revenue fell 15 per cent in the three months to the end of December, dragged down by falls in print advertising revenues at its papers and by cancellations in its events business.

Daily Mail and General Trust said that group quarterly revenue came in at £304 million (RM1.68 billion), down 15 per cent on an underlying basis, but excluding the impact of cancelled events it was down 5 per cent.

At its newspapers, print advertising revenues fell 38 per cent, compared to an 8 per cent rise in digital advertising. The group said that the impact of the pandemic meant it was difficult to provide short-term forecasts. — Reuters