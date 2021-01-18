FMM urges govt to expand Covid-19 act to include trading, logistics sectors

The Act is currently limited to nine categories, not including manufacturing. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — The Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) has urged the government to expand the Temporary Measures for Reducing the Impact of Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) Act 2020 to provide provision for relief for manufacturing and other manufacturing related services such as trading or distributorship and logistics given the contraction in manufacturing activities.

FMM president Tan Sri Soh Thian Lai said the contraction in the manufacturing activities was due to the harsh impact from the Covid-19 pandemic and the recent reimposition of the Movement Control Order (MCO 2.0).

“The Act is currently limited to nine categories. It is very specific in providing temporary relief for contractual obligations faced during this pandemic period. We are proposing for a Disaster Management Act to be enacted, which will account for other disasters including devastating floods or possible future outbreaks and not specific to Covid-19 only,” he said in a statement today.

On the extension of the wage subsidy under the Wage Subsidy Programme 3.0, FMM hoped the extension would be for a three-month period as there would be cascading impact on business operations even after operations have resumed after the MCO.

“Besides that, we hope to see relaxation of the conditions to qualify for the Employment Insurance System Programme (SIP) PRIHATIN for those who suffer loss of employment,” Soh said.

Meanwhile, FMM has also expressed its gratitude to the government for taking heed of its call to continue with the relief assistance especially for industries that are not allowed to operate during the MCO 2.0 period, which would certainly have impacted business continuity and sustainability and the livelihoods of the people. — Bernama