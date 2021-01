KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd has queried Genetec Technology Bhd over the unusual market activity (UMA) in the trading of the company’s shares.

The query was regarding the recent sharp rise in the price and volume of its shares, the Ace Market company said in a filing today.

As at market closing today, the stock surged 60 sen to RM2.63 sen, with 4.08 million shares changing hands. — Bernama