Hong Kong stocks close higher

HONG KONG, Jan 15 — Hong Kong stocks ended today on a positive note after Joe Biden unveiled a US$1.9 trillion (RM7.7 trillion) economic recovery plan, while traders remain upbeat about the long-term recovery outlook.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.27 per cent, or 77.00 points, to 28,573.86.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching up 0.47 points, to 3,566.38, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange edged up 0.27 per cent, or 6.46 points, higher to 2,366.86. — AFP