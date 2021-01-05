IBM: 60pc of executives accelerate digital transformation amid pandemic

The IBV study revealed that cloud, artificial intelligence (AI) and mobile are essential technologies that provide the greatest performance impact for organisations across industries. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — Recognising the necessity and opportunity to transform, 60 per cent of executives surveyed under IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) — Digital Acceleration Study indicated that they have accelerated their companies’ digital transformation amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

IBM Malaysia managing director Catherine Lian said two-thirds of the respondents said the pandemic allowed them to advance specific transformation initiatives that had previously encountered resistance.

“In business, challenges can create opportunities for organisations to emerge, grow, and even leapfrog the competition.

“The mix of key technology adoption together with tech-enabled capabilities will continue to be important in propelling businesses as they move into 2021,” she said in a statement today.

The IBV study revealed that cloud, artificial intelligence (AI) and mobile are essential technologies that provide the greatest performance impact for organisations across industries.

Cloud and AI have become more important as performance differentiators, said Lian, adding that about 74 per cent of the top performers surveyed likely to use hybrid cloud to improve the security and resiliency of critical business processes.

“At IBM, we see an acceleration in the adoption of hybrid cloud as a result of the pandemic as companies turn to application modernisation, process automation, and AI infusion in business operations.

“A hybrid cloud platform approach delivers 2.5 times more value than a traditional approach,” she said, noting that cloud has become a more important performance differentiator in 11 out of 18 industries analysed since the pandemic.

Citing IBV’s report titled “The Hybrid Cloud Platform Advantage: A Guiding Star to Enterprise Transformation in Malaysia”, she said organisations in Malaysia expect to be using an average of nine clouds per organisation from a growing number of vendors.

They also plan to increase the share of spending on hybrid cloud from the current 36 per cent to 46 per cent by 2023. — Bernama