Bursa Malaysia lower at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 ― Bursa Malaysia was lower at mid-morning today due to the lack of follow-through by investors.

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 7.66 points to 1,636.24 after opening at 1,644.37.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 604 to 367, while 457 counters were unchanged, 699 untraded and 22 others suspended.

Volume stood at 3.84 billion units worth RM1.67 billion.

Among the heavyweights, both Maybank and Petronas Chemicals rose two sen to RM8.56 and RM7.51, respectively, IHH Healthcare added three sen to RM5.75, Hong Leong Bank was flat at RM18.60, Public Bank and CIMB both fell two sen to RM20.76 and RM4.28, respectively, while TNB declined four sen to RM10.54.

Meanwhile, glove makers Top Glove and Hartalega depreciated 15 sen and 46 sen to RM6.11 and RM12, respectively.

As for the actives, Techna-X gained three sen to 17 sen, Mestron bagged 1.5 sen to 23 sen, Puncak Niaga went up six sen to 46 sen, Kanger and Hiap Teck edged up half-a-sen each to 15 sen and 48.5 sen, respectively, while Iris Corp and AT Systematization both eased half-a-sen to 43.5 sen 19.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index discounted 51.17 points to 11,796.84, the FBMT 100 Index was 50.04 points lower at 11,550.61, the FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 74.26 points to 13,181.49, the FBM 70 went down 50 points to 15,147.49 and the FBM ACE reduced 11.98 points to 10,667.81.

Meanwhile, the Plantation Index depreciated 23.98 points to 7,407.03, the Financial Services Index eased 4.95 points to 15,423.34, and the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 0.32 of-a-point to 176.83. ― Bernama