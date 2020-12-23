DOSM: November CPI drops 1.7pc y/y, more than forecast

Malaysia’s consumer price index (CPI) fell 1.7 per cent from a year earlier in November. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Malaysia’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) slipped 1.7 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to 120.0 in November 2020 from 122.1 recorded in the same month in 2019, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

In a statement today, chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin attributed the lower CPI to the decline in several indices, namely, Transport (-11.1 per cent), Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels (-3.3 per cent), Clothing and Footwear (-0.5 per cent) and Furnishings, Household Equipment and Routine Household Maintenance (-0.1 per cent) which contributed 45.7 per cent to its overall weight.

“Out of 552 items covered in CPI, 334 items showed an increase (in prices) in November 2020 as against November 2019, while 153 items had declined and 65 items were unchanged,” he said.

He noted that the Non-Durable Goods category saw highest rise compared to the Services, Semi-Durable Goods and Durable Good segments, as prices of 204 out of 296 items listed under it had increased, while 78 items had decreased and 14 items were unchanged. — Bernama