Felcra, Baladna to expand dairy business worth RM2b, says minister

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — Felcra Bhd and Baladna Food Industries, under their strategic cooperation worth RM2 billion, will expand their large-scale integrated dairy business with the application of new dairy technologies.

The cooperation will also include the production of livestock feed, a dairy farm with 10,000 heads, and a processing plant with the capacity to produce over 120 million litres of fresh milk in the first year of operations.

Rural Development Minister Datuk Abd Latiff Ahmad in a statement said a discussion session was held to examine the strategic cooperation between Felcra and Baladna, a dairy farming company from Qatar, which was attended by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Abd Latiff said to strengthen the cooperation further, Felcra and Baladna also explored the opportunity to collaborate with FGV Holdings Bhd to develop a dairy farm in Chuping, Perlis.

He said local farmers including Felcra settlers will have the opportunities to partake in the project through a programme to grow food for dairy cows and establishment of satellite farms.

“This cooperation is timely, as Felcra is committed to diversifying its core business towards Growth and Sustainability, while Baladna’s wide experience and knowledge in this industry will support their collaboration to expand the business exponentially and not organically,” he added. — Bernama