Mesiniaga signs project with Maxis Broadband worth RM22m

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, it said the duration of the contract would be from November 19, 2020 to December 31, 2025, after which it may be extended with mutual agreement between both parties. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — Mesiniaga Berhad has signed an agreement with Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd for the supply, delivery, installation and commissioning of hardware, software and services for IT and engineering network modernisation project.

The proposed contract is worth RM22 million.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, it said the duration of the contract would be from November 19, 2020 to December 31, 2025, after which it may be extended with mutual agreement between both parties.

“The proposed transaction will have positive effect on the company’s net assets for the financial year ending December 31, 2020 and also expected to contribute positively to Mesiniaga’s earnings over the period of the contract,” it said.

However, Mesiniaga said the contract is not likely to have an effect on the dividend policy, share capital and the substantial shareholders’ shareholdings of the company for the financial year ending December 31, 2020. — Bernama