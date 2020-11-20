Bursa Malaysia remains in positive territory at mid-afternoon

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 11.41 points to 1,595.09 after opening 1.31 points higher at 1,584.99. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 ― Bursa Malaysia remained in positive territory at mid-afternoon, as buying activities that emerged in selected healthcare counters lent further support to the local index, dealers said.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 11.41 points to 1,595.09 after opening 1.31 points higher at 1,584.99.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced gainers 650 to 427, while 479 counters were unchanged, 615 untraded and 28 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 5.74 billion shares worth RM3.30 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank improved 3.0 sen to RM8.13, Top Glove went up 32 sen to RM7.26, Petronas Chemicals added 2.0 sen to RM6.79, while Public Bank declined 2.0 sen to RM18.36 and TNB erased 4.0 sen to RM11.20.

Of the actives, AT Systematization and NETX increased 1.0 sen each to 19 sen and 14.5 sen, respectively, while Southern Cable advanced 3.0 sen to 36.5 sen and Advance Synergy gained 2.5 sen to 18 sen.

On the index board, FBM ACE lifted 6.99 points to 11,147.67, the FBM Emas Index perked 92.82 points to 11,469.80, the FBMT 100 Index increased 90.56 points to 11,252.06 and the FBM 70 bagged 159.53 points to 14,724.87.

Meanwhile, the FBM Emas Shariah Index jumped 151.60 points to 13,231.49.

The Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 1.09 point to 159.48, the Plantation Index secured 6.07 points to 7,355.06, and the Financial Services Index rose 18.87 points to 14,026. ― Bernama