New lockdown to drag French economy down as much as 6pc

National statistics service Insee forecasts that the French economy will contract by by 9-10 per cent overall this year. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Nov 18 ― France's economic output will contract by 2.5-6 per cent in the last quarter of 2020 depending on the length of the current partial lockdown, national statistics service Insee said yesterday.

It now forecasts that the French economy will contract by by 9-10 per cent overall this year.

The government reimposed a lockdown at the end of October as the number of coronavirus infections and hospitalisations surged higher.

The conditions are not as strict as those imposed in March, however, and Insee expects the impact on the economy to be considerably weaker.

If French economic activity plunged by 30 per cent in April from pre-crisis levels, Insee expects the drop in November to be 13 per cent.

But with restaurants closed for on site dining and travel restricted, it is no surprise the sector could see a 60 per cent drop in activity in November.

The entertainment sector is also expected to see a drop of 40 per cent.

If the lockdown is lifted at the beginning of December as originally planned, Insee expects the quarterly drop in gross domestic product (GDP) will be limited to 2.5 per cent.

If it remains in place for the entire month the drop could hit 6.0 per cent.

Insee's median scenario is for the lockdown to be lifted in mid-December with some restrictions left in place, which would result in a 4.5 per cent drop in GDP.

That would leave the French economy around 8.0 per cent lower than its pre-pandemic level, compared with 4.0 per cent lower in September.

But Prime Minister Jean Castex does not rule out allowing small businesses to reopen at the end of November depending on the health situation, and should make a decision next week, a government spokesman said yesterday. ― AFP