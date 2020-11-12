Sabah to form swiftlet board to help bird’s nest industry in the state, says deputy CM

The Sabah Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries will create a Swiftlet Board by next March to ensure the growth of the bird’s nest industry. — AFP pic KOTA KINABALU, Nov 12 — The Sabah Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries will create a Swiftlet Board by next March to ensure the growth of the bird’s nest industry, said Sabah Deputy Chief Minister, Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan.

“The swiflet industry has such big potential yet there isn’t a special body to look after it, and that is why the ministry will create the Sabah Swiflet Board.

“The board will eventually regulate and manage the swiftlet industry. In order to succeed, we must have a tunjang (backbone) and one has already been identified,” Kitingan, who is also the state’s Agriculture and Fisheries Minister told reporters after he met industry stakeholders today with Assistant Minister, Datuk James Ratib.

He said this “tunjang” will become the board chairman because the person has extensive experience.

“The board will bring together big and small bird’s nest producers to help with processing and international marketing, which will also benefit Sabah,” he said.

On an allocation for creating this board, Kitingan said: “There will be a financial implication, but it won’t be a problem because the industry is able to make a lot of money it will be profitable for the state and Malaysian governments.” — Bernama