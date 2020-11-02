Bursa Malaysia continues to be in the red at mid-afternoon

Following lunch break, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 7.48 points to 1,459.41 at 3 pm after opening 1.42 points lower at 1,465.47.— Malay Mail pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Bursa Malaysia remained in the red at mid-afternoon, as the volatility in crude oil prices continued to cloud investor sentiment.

Following lunch break, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 7.48 points to 1,459.41 at 3 pm after opening 1.42 points lower at 1,465.47.

Losers outpaced gainers 781 to 224, while 358 counters were unchanged, 727 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 3.29 billion units worth RM1.89 billion.

The energy index continued to decrease, sliding 3.04 per cent as it was affected by the benchmark Brent crude’s fall to below US$40 per barrel on lacklustre demand and outlook.

At the time of writing, Brent crude oil eased 3.74 per cent to US$36.52 per barrel.

On the heavyweights’ performance, Maybank shed two sen to RM6.98, Top Glove declined 33 sen to RM8.24, Hartalega dived 12 sen to RM17.88, Public Bank erased eight sen to RM15.00 and Petronas Chemicals slipped one sen to RM5.84.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index retreated 78.49 points to 10,535.09, the FBMT 100 Index was 76.38 points lower at 10,356.25 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 99.86 points to 12,641.82.

The FBM 70, meanwhile, eased 192.27 points to 13,792.82, while the Financial Services Index lost 64.11 points to 11,945.28 and the Plantation Index rose 22.53 points to 6,824.43. — Bernama