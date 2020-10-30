7-Eleven Malaysia appoints co-CEOs

Wong Wai Keong (left) and Tan U-Ming have been appointed as 7-Eleven Malaysia’s co-chief executive officers. — Pictures courtesy of 7-Eleven Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad today announced that the company’s board of directors have appointed Wong Wai Keong and Tan U-Ming as the co-chief executive officers for the company, effective December 1, 2020.

Wong will be appointed as an executive director of the company effective November 1, 2020.

In a statement, 7-Eleven Malaysia said the duo will jointly succeed Colin George Harvey who will relinquish his post as executive director and chief executive officer due to health reasons, but will continue with the company as an advisor and consultant.

Wong was appointed as chief financial officer of 7-Eleven Malaysia in March, 2018 and is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountant, the Malaysian Institute of Accountants and the Chartered Global Management Accountants.

Tan was appointed as a director of 7-Eleven Malaysia in 2008 and currently holds directorships in other private companies of various industries.

7-Eleven Malaysia chairman Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Embong said Wong and Tan’s combined 15 years of experience with the company will provide the strength and stability needed to weather through the uncertain economic conditions brought about by Covid-19.

7-Eleven is listed on Bursa Malaysia via 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad. It had a market capitalisation of approximately RM1.7 billion as at October 28, 2020.