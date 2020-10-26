Hong Leong Bank to extend payment relief assistance till June 2021

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Hong Leong Bank (HLB) and Hong Leong Islamic Bank (HLISB) will extend their respective HLB Payment Relief Assistance Plans (HLB PRAP) for customers till June 30, 2021.

In a statement today, the bank reiterated that HLB PRAP is meant to help customers in their recovery journey and includes application for customers who have started making their regular payments but could face challenges down the road.

“Relief assistance includes, but is not limited to, an additional payment deferment period for customers who have lost their jobs or shuttered their businesses, or a reduction in monthly loan instalments with an extended loan tenure corresponding to the customers’ degree of income reduction,” it said.

HLB said it had also dedicated its Credit Card Conversion Relief Plan to help customers manage their credit card debt.

The plan allows customers to convert their outstanding credit card balance into a term loan with the option to opt-in for a 36-month instalment plan at an effective interest rate of 13 per cent per annum (flat interest rate 7.1 per cent per annum).

The bank will accept applications for such flexibility until June 30, 2021.

HLB chief executive officer and group managing director Domenic Fuda said the bank remains focused and agile in ensuring to provide the necessary additional assistance for those in need.

“We’re also extending assistance to clients that have been looking at expanding their business, or automating or digitising their operations, or even to individuals who are looking for new financing to cater for their personal needs,” he added.

Customers may contact the bank’s HLB/HLISB Payment Relief Assistance Plan hotline at 03-7959 1888 or visit www.hlb.com.my/relief for more information. — Bernama