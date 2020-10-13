Tokyo stocks open higher after Wall Street rallies

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.34 per cent, or 81.01 points, at 23,639.70 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.39 per cent, or 6.49 points, to 1,649.84. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Oct 13 ― Tokyo stocks opened higher today, extending rallies on Wall Street, where high-tech shares led the gains.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.34 per cent, or 81.01 points, at 23,639.70 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.39 per cent, or 6.49 points, to 1,649.84.

“Japanese shares are testing a rebound, helped by rallies in US shares, but the dollar-yen rate of ¥105.00-105.50 is capping the upside,” Okasan Online Securities chief strategist Yoshihiro Ito said in a commentary.

Investors were keenly awaiting corporate earnings results due from later this month, analysts said.

The dollar fetched ¥105.37 (RM4.15) in early Asian trade, against ¥105.32 in New York late yesterday.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Sony was up 1.53 per cent at ¥7,887, Canon was up 2.16 per cent at ¥1,706, carmaker Mazda rose 2.15 per cent to ¥617 and industrial robot maker Fanuc rallied 3.51 per cent to ¥20,780.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended up 0.9 per cent at 28,837.52 while the tech-rich Nasdaq rallied 2.6 percent and the broader S&P 500 gained 1.6 per cent. ― AFP