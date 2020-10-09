UMW appoints Ahmad Fuaad as president/group CEO

UMW Holdings Bhd has appointed Datuk Ahmad Fuaad Kenali as its president and group chief executive officer. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — UMW Holdings Bhd has appointed Datuk Ahmad Fuaad Kenali as its president and group chief executive officer (CEO), effective November 1, 2020.

Ahmad Fuaad will fill up the post, which was vacated, following the passing of Badrul Feisal Abdul Rahim.

UMW said with the appointment, Azmin Che Yusoff will cease to be the acting president and group chief executive officer and will resume the position of chief operating officer — corporate.

Ahmad Fuaad, 50, will leave his post as CEO of Malakoff Corp Bhd by the end of the month.

“The board of directors and I are looking forward to working closely with him (Ahmad Fuaad). We are confident that he will propel UMW to new frontiers and greater heights — whilst continuing to deliver value to our shareholders,” UMW group chairman Tan Sri Hamad Kama Piah Che Othman said in a statement today.

Ahmad Fuaad, 50, has more than 26 years of experience in corporate Malaysia.

Badrul Feisal died on 31 May 2020 at KPJ Ampang Puteri Hospital due to a heart attack. He was aged 51. — Bernama