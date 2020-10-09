Bursa Malaysia remains positive at mid-morning

Bursa Malaysia’s overtone remained positive at mid-morning. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Bursa Malaysia’s overtone remained positive at mid-morning, backed by strong uptake of the energy counters.

As at 11am, the energy counters were 1.58 per cent higher, driven by positive momentum of its 27 counters that recorded gains on the main market as oil prices started to regain its losses.

However, the main index, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 2.32 points to 1,517.11 from yesterday’s close of 1,519.43.

On the broader market, gainers powered above losers 455 to 319, while 377 counters were unchanged, 996 untraded and 40 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 3.033 billion units worth RM1.05 billion.

The heavyweight counters declined in the early session as Maybank slipped four sen to RM7.26, Top Glove shed one sen to RM8.79, Public Bank erased 12 sen to RM15.88, and Petronas Gas dropped 56 sen to RM16.38.

Of top gainers, the plantation sector emerged on top with BLD Plantation up 40 sen to RM8.20, United Plantation rose 20 sen to RM14.80 and PPB group was 16 sen stronger to RM19.04.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index decreased 9.97 points to 10,948.19 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 13.00 points higher at 13,076.71.

The FBM 70 inched up 7.36 points to 14,370.56, the FBMT 100 Index weakened 10.85 points to 10,771.95 points and the FBM ACE leaped 26.37 points to 10,512.05.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index was 65.15 points lower at 12,515.01, the Plantation Index added 14.91 points to 7,046.23, and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.26 of-a-point stronger at 141.08. — Bernama