BigPay reduces credit card reload limit to RM1,000 a month

AirAsia’s prepaid card, BigPay. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — AirAsia’s prepaid card, BigPay, has announced another reduction for its monthly credit card top-up limit. Effective yesterday, 8 October, BigPay users can only top up a maximum of RM1,000 via credit card each month.

If you need to top-up more, users can still perform unlimited reloads via online banking or debit cards. The notice that was recently sent to all BigPay users uses the same template as before. It stated that BigPay is committed to offering fair financial services and this is possible by keeping its costs low and to pass their savings back to its customers. It still mentions that it will introduce new top-up methods soon, but we haven’t seen any new developments in terms of top-up channels since early this year.

Previously, BigPay users were able to top up a maximum of RM10,000 a month and the limit was reduced to RM5,000 in March 2020. After that, they had introduced another reduction to RM2,500 in June 2020. The reduction is probably bad news for those who use BigPay as an affordable way to get cash advance from their credit card. BigPay charges RM6 for local ATM withdrawals and RM10 for overseas ATM withdrawals.

In case you missed it, BigPay has issued repeated warnings of potential scams targeting its users. BigPay users are reminded not to share their OTP with anyone including those that claimed to be from BigPay.

BigPay has also just announced its availability in Singapore. — Picture via SoyaCincau

In other news, BigPay has also just announced its availability in Singapore. Singapore residents can sign up for the prepaid Visa card for free but they are required to top up S$20 (RM61) which can be used later for their future spending. — SoyaCincau