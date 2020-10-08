Gas Malaysia Bhd allocates almost RM500,000 for CSR programmes

KUALA SELANGOR, Oct 8 — Natural gas distribution company, Gas Malaysia Bhd has allocated about RM500,000 for its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes this year, as part of its efforts to give back to the community.

Chief executive officer Ahmad Hashimi Abdul Manap said the CSR programmes would include community, health, environment and sports programmes.

He cited the Mangrove Tree Replanting Programme at the Kuala Selangor Nature Park today as an example of the company’s initiative to assist in environmental conservation.

“The planting of almost 300 seedlings in the park is a continuation of a previous Rhu tree-planting project in Kuantan, Pahang.

“We have also collaborated with the Perak Forestry Department on the river terrapin rehabilitation centre,” he said.

Meanwhile, commenting on the Covid-19 pandemic’s effect on the company’s performance, he said there was a 25 per cent reduction in gas consumption by factories — except those from the essential services sector — when the movement control order (MCO) was implemented in March.

“The reduction in gas consumption occurred in April and early May, but consumption has now resumed to close to pre-MCO levels, and we expect this to continue until year-end,” he said.

Ahmad Hashimi said the reduction in demand from March to April was offsetted by demand from the manufacturing and rubber production sectors, which accounted for up to 35 per cent of its total consumption demand during the period.

“The use of pharmaceutical gloves had increased, so the demand for gas also went up, which helped to reduce the impact of the reduction,” he said. — Bernama