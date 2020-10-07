IOI City Mall Phase Two to open in November 2021

KUALA LUMPUR, 7 Oct — IOI Properties Group Bhd expects IOI City Mall Phase Two located at IOI Resort City, Putrajaya, to be opened to the public in November 2021.

Chief executive officer Datuk Voon Tin Yow said China Construction Third Engineering (M) Sdn Bhd (CCTE) was appointed as the main contractor for the project and construction began in June 2018.

“By November 2021, we will be ready to welcome shoppers and visitors to IOI City Mall Phase Two which is built upon IOI Resort City’s concept of Stay, Work and Play,” he said in a statement in conjunction with the topping-out ceremony of IOI City Mall Phase Two today.

He said IOI City Mall Phase Two would add about 92,903 square metres (sq m) to the existing 139,354 sq m under phase one.

Among the notable features of IOI City Mall Phase Two are an exhibition hall measuring up to 3,716 sq m, a new cinema concept with IMAX hall, a stylish al fresco dining arcade with a porte cochere drop-off zone, edutainment and entertainment centres for children and adults, a rooftop sports centre and gym as well as about 9,000 parking bays. — Bernama