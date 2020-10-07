Bursa Malaysia mixed at mid-morning

On the overall market, gainers surpassed losers at 480 versus 304, while 383 counters were unchanged, 957 untraded and 20 others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — Bursa Malaysia slipped into a mixed trading mode at mid-morning today over continuous uncertainty.

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) shed 2.86 points to 1,506.61 from yesterday’s close of 1,509.47.

On the overall market, gainers surpassed losers at 480 versus 304, while 383 counters were unchanged, 957 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Market volume stood at 2.21 billion worth RM1.40 billion.

Of the heavyweights, MISC declined nine sen to RM7.02, Maybank shed three sen to RM7.16, Petronas Chemicals dipped four sen to RM5.96 while Top Glove added 14 sen to RM8.78.

Among the gainers, Supermax added 31 sen to RM9.54, Prolexus gained 27 sen to RM1.52 and Heineken leapt 22 sen to RM20.54.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index shrunk 0.31 of-a-point to 10,877.68 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was up 13.81 points to 13,004.31.

The FBM 70 added 54.71 points to 14,294.57, the FBMT 100 Index inched down 4.65 points to 10,701.85, and the FBM ACE was 121.37 points higher at 10,362.72.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index declined 42.82 points to 12,408.05, the Plantation Index added 23.48 points to 6,987.06, and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.22 of-a-point stronger at 139.77. — Bernama