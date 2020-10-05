Positive momentum continues on Bursa Malaysia

On the overall market, gainers continue to dominate at 532 against 334 losers, while 377 counters were unchanged, 853 untraded and 20 others suspended. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Bursa Malaysia continues its upward momentum at mid-morning, with mid-sized technology stocks and healthcare index emerging as the biggest gainers.

At 11.01am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) added 4.38 points to 1,504.68 after opening at 1,501.08.

On the overall market, gainers continue to dominate at 532 against 334 losers, while 377 counters were unchanged, 853 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Market volume stood at 247.35 million worth RM1.67 billion.

The healthcare index rose 2.15 per cent while technology was up 1.61 per cent.

Among the blue chip stocks, Top Glove rose 11 per cent to RM8.87, IHH gained nine sen to RM5.09 and Hartalega added four sen to RM17.50.

Of the technology stocks, Malaysian Pacific added 60 sen to RM19.56, Greatech rose 28 sen to RM6.96 and Pentamaster climbed 24 sen to RM5.19 were among the top gainers.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index rose 49.62 points to 10,8271.32 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index appreciated 83.15 points to 13,004.78.

The FBM 70 gained 118.52 points to 14,317.51, the FBMT 100 Index improved 45.82 points to 10,696.02, while the FBM ACE was 97.57 points higher at 10,101.45.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index slipped 2.82 points to 12,376.71, the Plantation Index added 46.22 points to 6,953.03, while the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.22 point stronger at 136.70. — Bernama