Bursa Malaysia maintains positive momentum at midday

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Bursa Malaysia started the week on a good note as the local bourse maintained its positive momentum as of lunch break.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) added 5.39 points to 1,505.69 after opening at 1,501.08.

On the overall market, gainers continued to dominate at 591 versus 336 losers, while 412 counters were unchanged, 757 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Market volume stood at 364.92 million worth RM2.55 billion.

The healthcare index was the top gainer during the morning trading session, increasing by 2.79 per cent, followed by the technology index which rose by 1.72 per cent.

On the main index, 18 heavyweight counters recorded gains, led by Top Glove which rose 23 sen to RM8.99, while IHH gained seven sen to RM5.07 and Hartalega added eight sen to RM17.58.

Health-related index also dominated the active market, with the majority of Supermax’s warrants leading the way, followed by Kossan Rubber which jumped 46 sen to RM15.08, while technology player UWC leapt 43 sen to RM6.43.

An analyst expects the market momentum to continue for the rest of the day as investors are conducting window-dressing going into the fourth quarter.

“A lot of stocks have been oversold over the past month with Bursa Malaysia rising to the 1,500-benchmark,” she said.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index rose 65.66 points to 10,887.36 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index appreciated 104.61 points to 13,026.24.

The FBM 70 gained 169.60 points to 14,368.58, the FBMT 100 Index improved 60.96 points to 10,711.16, while the FBM ACE was 125.51 points higher at 10,129.39.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index added 4.08 points to 12,383.61, the Plantation Index was up 26.36 points to 6,933.17, while the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.82 of-a-point stronger at 137.30. — Bernama