Sunway bags two MSWG-Asean Corporate Governance Awards

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Sunway Bhd and Sunway Construction Group Bhd (SunCon) bagged two awards at the Minority Shareholders Watch Group (MSWG)–Asean Corporate Governance Awards 2019 yesterday.

Sunway and SunCon were named as first runners-up in the industrial products and services, and construction categories, respectively.

“Both companies were also among the Top 30 companies with best corporate governance disclosures out of a total of 866 public-listed companies (PLCs) in Malaysia assessed by MSWG in 2019,” Sunway Group said in a statement today.

The awards recognise corporate governance best practices by Malaysian listed companies based on the Asean Corporate Governance Scorecard which adopts the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Principles of Corporate Governance as its main benchmark. — Bernama