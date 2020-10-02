Gagasan Nadi Cergas to undertake RM375m Serendah property project

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Gagasan Nadi Cergas Bhd has been given the development rights for a project in Serendah under the Rumahku Selangor programme with a projected gross development value of up to RM374.89 million.

The construction and property development group said it inked the development rights agreement with Permodalan Negeri Selangor Bhd (PNSB) today to develop terrace houses, semi-detached homes, terrace shop offices and townhouses on 34.72 hectares over a nine-year period.

“The group will also take on the marketing and selling of developed building units, subjected to relevant authority approvals.

“This follows the group’s previous announcement in July 2020 on the proposed Serendah project with Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI) Selangor to build affordably-priced homes,” it said in a statement today.

It said PNSB, a subsidiary of MBI Selangor, would be entitled to receive 15.5 per cent of the GDV or a minimum guaranteed development rights value (DRV) of up to RM58.1 million over the development period.

Gagasan Nadi Cergas group managing director Wan Azman Wan Kamal said the development project helped Selangor to unlock its land value, and ensured a steady pace of development in up-and-coming areas across the state in line with the government’s agenda in placing affordable home as the state’s priority.

“The Serendah project also includes construction works for amenities and infrastructures such as guardhouse, mosque, kindergarten, Tenaga Nasional Bhd substation, sewerage treatment plant, and on-site detention pond,” he added.

The proposed development is located at the north of Kuala Lumpur and directly accessible via the Rawang Bypass. — Bernama