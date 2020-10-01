Malaysian Mega Sales Programme records RM50b in sales value, says deputy minister

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs deputy minister Datuk Rosol Wahid said based on the response, PJM’s sales target of RM100 billion by the end of this year is within reach. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 1 — The Malaysian Mega Sales Programme (PJM) 2020 launched in July has recorded almost RM50 billion in sales value.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs deputy minister Datuk Rosol Wahid said based on the response, PJM’s sales target of RM100 billion by the end of this year is within reach.

“We are confident of this, seeing the encouraging response from consumers,” he told the media after launching the Buy Malaysian Products Campaign (KBBM) at HeroMarket here, today.

PJM 2020 and KBBM which are being held simultaneously from July to the end of the year, have targeted a sales value of RM100 billion and RM513 million, respectively.

PJM and KBBM are initiatives aimed at empowering the domestic economy through encouraging consumers in Malaysia to spend and especially prioritise local products in their purchases.

On KBBM, Rosol said a total of 3,413 major retail outlets are participating in the campaign nationwide, including 99 Speedmart (1,692), Petronas’ Kedai Mesra (801), KK Mart (450), Econsave (92), Mydin (72), and HeroMarket (28).

“The increase in participation is due to their confidence in the government’s efforts to boost our country’s domestic economic activities,” he said, adding that the campaign also received the cooperation of The Store, Tesco, Giant, TF Value Mart, Aeon Co, Aeon Big and Lulu Hypermarket.

He said the KBBM had created a synergy of consensus between the government and traders, thus giving great benefits and impact to the people.

The ministry, he said, also provided market penetration assistance to Malaysian companies through listing their locally made products in supermarkets, hypermarkets and convenience stores in the country.

Such assistance includes the Product Transformation Programme whereby entrepreneurs are exempted from paying the listing fees, as well as provided help in improving the standard and quality of their products in terms of labelling and packaging, amongst others.

Rosol added that the KBBM also involved e-commerce platforms such as Shopee, Lazada and PG Mall. — Bernama