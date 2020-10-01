3,090 SME Bank's customers opt for relief programme

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar speaks during an interview in Kuala Lumpur April 1, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — About 3,090 of SME Bank's customers, with a total financing of RM4.8 billion, have opted for its restructuring and rescheduling package offered under the SME Relief Programme (SRP).

These micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) are from the tourism, education, public transport, health and petrol station SME sector, and have met the SRP's criteria in line with the Entrepreneur and Cooperative Recovery Plan, said Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

“With the assistance of the SRP, we can achieve stability in the entrepreneurial ecosystem, restore business operations and ensure that MSMEs remain competitive and sustainable post-Covid-19 crisis,” he said in a statement today.

SME Bank group president and chief executive officer, Aria Putera Ismail said the SRP is formulated based on the needs and robustness of each customer's business cash flow.

He said the programme generally offers an extension of the existing financing period of 12 months.

Of the total number of eligible customers, Aria Putera said 66 per cent received a moratorium extension of up to 12 months and 15 per cent received a six-month profit rate payment, while the rest have rescheduled their financing repayment.

“Various measures have been taken to ensure that every SME Bank customer gets clear information on the SRP assistance offered,” Aria said, adding that the SRP began after Bank Negara Malaysia’s automatic moratorium period ended on September 30.

Those who wish for more information may visit the bank's official website, www.smebank.com.my or contact its Customer Service Centre at 03-26037700. — Bernama