Ringgit ends slightly higher against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — The ringgit closed slightly higher against the US dollar today, backed by buying interest in the local note, a dealer said.

As at 6pm, the local currency was traded at 4.1530/1580 versus the greenback compared with 4.1540/1590 yesterday.

However, AxiCorp chief global market strategist Stephen Innes said growing global risk sentiment, coupled with declining oil prices would continue to cause the ringgit to trade with a defensive posture.

“Despite the lower oil prices, Malaysian Government Securities (MGS) continue to look attractive, and with the currency still in catch-up mode with its regional peers, it attracted some favourable attention,” he told Bernama.

As at 6.20pm, Brent crude oil price declined 1.27 per cent to US$40.51 (RM168) per barrel.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded mostly higher against other major currencies.

It traded marginally higher against the Singapore dollar at 3.0316/0361 from yesterday’s close of 3.0323/0367, and rose against the British pound to 5.3283/3264 from 5.3420/3501.

The local currency, however, fell against the euro at 4.8619/8694 from 4.8569/8640 yesterday, but advanced versus the yen to 3.9290/9349 from 3.9333/9388 previously. — Bernama