Bursa Malaysia appoints Sharifatu Laila Syed Ali as new public interest director

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Bursa Malaysia Bhd has appointed Sharifatu Laila Syed Ali as a public interest director to its board of directors line up, effective October 1, 2020.

Bursa Malaysia, in a statement today, said a public interest director is appointed by the Minister of Finance pursuant to Section 10(1)(a) of the Capital Markets and Services Act 2007.

Sharifatu Laila currently serves as a director of RHB Bank Bhd, RHB Investment Bank Bhd and the Minority Shareholders Watch Group.

She previously served as chief executive officer of ValueCap Sdn Bhd from 2002 to 2014, and as its group chief executive officer/managing director from January 2015 to July 2018.

Bursa Malaysia’s Board of Directors as of October 1, 2020 is made up of Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar (Chairman, Public Interest Director and Independent Non-Executive Director), Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift (Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Executive Director), Datuk Anad Krishnan a/l Muthusamy (Public Interest Director and Independent Non-Executive Director), Datuk Wan Kamaruzaman Wan Ahmad Public Interest Director and Independent Non-Executive Director).

The others are Sharifatu Laila Syed Ali (Public Interest Director and Independent Non-Executive Director), Datuk Karownakaran @ Karunakaran a/l Ramasamy (Senior Independent Non-Executive Director), Pushpanathan a/l S.A. Kanagarayar (Independent Non-Executive Director), Datin Grace Yeoh Cheng Geok (Independent Non-Executive Director), Chong Chye Neo (Independent Non-Executive Director), and Uji Sherina Abdullah (Independent Non-Executive Director). — Bernama